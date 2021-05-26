TODAY |

Victoria travel bubble pause to be formally reviewed tomorrow

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The travel bubble pause with Victoria is to be formally reviewed tomorrow, as six more cases were reported in Melbourne's community today.

It comes 48 hours after flights were temporarily stopped from Victoria amid the Melbourne Covid-19 outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield today said he was pleased the Government "accepted and acted on" advice to pause the free-quarantine travel between New Zealand and Victoria last night after more cases arose in the Melbourne Covid-19 outbreak. 

"I do feel like it was an appropriate and precautionary response to keep Covid-19 out of New Zealand,' he said, adding there still seemed to be a "missing link" in the epidemiological chain of the outbreak. 

The pause was being reviewed daily, but Bloomfield said it would be formally reviewed after 48 hours "because it gives us enough time to provide further advice whether a further extension is warranted". 

There are 15 cases linked to Victoria’s latest outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that at the moment "it's just a pause" on travel from Victoria. 

Dr Bloomfield urged anyone in New Zealand who was in the Whittlesea area in Melbourne since May 11 to get a test, at least five days since being in the area. 

Six more Covid-19 cases found in Melbourne's community

More than 10,000 emails had been sent with information surrounding the locations of interest in Melbourne, with two people in New Zealand identifying they had been in the area and have since returned a negative Covid-19 test. 

Bloomfield asked anyone who had been in Victoria since May 11 to keep a close eye on any symptoms of Covid-19 arising.

"One can never be too vigilant with this virus and we are remaining on our toes,' Bloomfield said later in the press conference, referencing an outbreak in Taiwan. 

"Whilst it feels like things are normal in Aotearoa, everyone needs to keep playing their part, most importantly as we go into winter."

Melbourne - file. Source: 1 NEWS

He said those with coughs and colds should not go about their daily business, instead they should still isolate and ring Healthline for advice around getting a test. Dr Bloomfield also urged people to keep using the tracer app. 

"It is important everyone takes up the offer of being vaccinated when their turn arises in the coming six months, as we roll out the vaccine to a further three and a half million people," he said. 


