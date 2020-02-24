TODAY |

Victims unhappy as man behind New Zealand's biggest Ponzi scheme released from prison

Source:  1 NEWS

The fraudster behind New Zealand's biggest Ponzi scheme has today been released from Rimutaka Prison.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Ross conned 600 people out of more than $100 million. Source: 1 NEWS

David Ross operated Ross Asset Management from his Wellington high rise, a fraudulent scheme in which hundreds of private investors lost about $115 million.

Ross has been granted parole six years into his 10-year sentence.

Investor Andrew Tichbon was duped by Mr Ross’ scam. He says Ross has gotten off lightly.

“Getting out after six years of nearly 11 years, what kind of message does that send to the public? To me it sends a message that white-collar crime isn't really that important to us,” says Mr Tichbon.

Another one of Ross’ investors, Barry Prince feels the same.

"David Ross effectively sentenced hundreds of people to great financial loss and great suffering, so you've got one opposed to hundreds, so at least he should serve his 10 years and 10 months,” says Mr Prince.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Ross masterminded a Ponzi scheme that conned 700 people out of $115 million. Source: 1 NEWS

Andrew Tichbon and Barry Prince are among over 600 investors who got 20 per cent of their money back, while others recovered more.

They're pushing for an inquiry and law change to make the liquidation of Ponzi schemes fairer.

"Our commercial law makes it like the wild west when you're investing. Frankly the chances of getting your money back after this kinda fraud are very slim,” says Mr Tichbon.

Commerce Minister Kriss Faafoi has shelved plans to change the law around Ponzi schemes, instead prioritising other financial laws which affect more New Zealanders.

Upon his release, Mr Ross old plans to move to a smaller centre where he can live off his pension.

He insists there's no stash stored away from his scamming ways, and is starting again.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
'Holy s**t' – fisherman films close encounter with great white shark in Tauranga Harbour
2
Watch: Kiwi caught taking a dip in rare daylight outing
3
Police considering gang links to arson attack on Christchurch barbershop
4
Epipens now available for all Kiwis at risk of severe anaphylaxis
5
'Thousands' of dead eels found in Taranaki stream after meat plant ammonia leak
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Calls for domestic violence threats to be legally treated like terrorism in aftermath of Brisbane deaths
00:36

'Holy s**t' – fisherman films close encounter with great white shark in Tauranga Harbour
06:01

New Zealand extends ban on people travelling from China as coronavirus outbreak worsens

'Extraordinary cruelty' - woman who blackmailed parents of dying baby girl blasted by Melbourne judge