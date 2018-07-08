 

Victims in Hamilton shooting which left one man dead and two other people seriously injured were 'getting ready to sleep'

The victims in the Hamilton shooting which left one man dead and two others seriously injured were preparing to go to sleep, police said.

One man has died and two other people were seriously injured in a shooting at a Hamilton house overnight.
Police revealed that the man killed in the shooting at a Melville property was 23-year-old Robert Nelson.

A 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man were also hospitalised following the incident, which police were called at approximately 1am.

A fourth person, who was in the home at the time, was not injured, police said.

Friends and family of Nelson say the news of his death has come as a shock, and they are currently being supported by police and victim support.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said in a statement that police are keeping an open mind about the motive for the shooting but they believe it was targeted and there is no risk to the wider public.

"Police were called to a Melville address around 1am when one of the victims called 111 after a number of shots were fired inside a house at the address," Sergeant Patterson said.

One neighbour told 1 NEWS he was watching a movie in his room at around midnight when he heard three gun shots.

A spokesperson from Waikato DHB confirmed with 1 NEWS that the 20-year-old woman remains in a serious but stable condition, and the 17-year-old male is in a critical condition in intensive care.

Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

