Victims in Hamilton shooting were getting ready to sleep, police say

One man has died and two other people were seriously injured in a shooting at a Hamilton house overnight.
Heavy rain and severe winds forecast to hit parts of New Zealand

01:31
Rescuers are concerned heavy rain could soon make rescuing the twelve boys and their football coach more difficult.

Thai authorities ask media to leave cave entrance, fuelling speculation that rescue attempt could happen soon

Police car night generic

Woman's body found on driveway in Auckland's Mount Roskill

Fire

Man who died in fatal Nelson house will be 'sorely missed', says neighbour

Theresa May.

Latest Brexit proposal creates partial free trade zone between UK and EU

The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.