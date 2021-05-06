Victims of family, sexual violence invited to share stories for new Govt action plan

The Government is opening the doors for victims of family or sexual violence to have their voices heard, with a view of using their stories to help drive a formal strategy to end such violence.

In South Auckland today, Marama Davidson announced the launch of a national engagement process around the elimination of family and sexual violence. This would be used as the foundations of a national strategy and action plan.

At the Ngā Whare Marae this morning, the Minister of Family and Sexual Violence said there is no place for family or sexual violence in our society.

She added, for change to happen it was important to put those families who are most affected at the centre of this change.

“I have always and will always take a whānau-led approach, which is why we are all gathered here ahead of discussions across the motu,” she said.

“We know that violence can happen across all communities – no community is excepted. It’s a priority for me to increase work that will make the most difference. This means bolstering prevention activities to stop violence happening in the first place and wrap around services for those using violence to stop.”

She said it was hoped this engagement process would open up a “safe and trusted space”, particularly for those with a lived experience of family violence.

The minister said such change is important given the data that shows one in three wahine Māori are survivors of family and/or sexual violence

“Te Ao Māori thinking and inclusive Te Tiriti framework – plays a pivotal part in transforming the system and is right at the forefront.”

The engagement will officially begin next Wednesday and run until the end of June.