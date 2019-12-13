TODAY |

Victims' families head to Whaakari/White Island ahead of attempted recovery mission

Paul Hobbs, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Families of the victims, police, NZDF personnel and others boarded a White Island Tours vessel in darkness this morning in Whakatāne and headed out towards Whakaari/White Island.

It was a quiet and sombre mood as the people boarded. Source: 1 NEWS

It coincides with the joint police and NZDF operation launching at dawn to recover the eight remaining bodies off the island.

The recovery operation will involve air and sea deployments. Eight specialized military personnel are expected to land on the island to recover the bodies.

Deputy commissioner Mike Clement briefed media on the operation. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they know where six of them are and hope they have enough time to search for the additional two.

GNS scientists have forecast a 40 to 60 per cent chance of a further eruption.

