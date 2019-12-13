Victims' families head to Whaakari/White Island ahead of attempted recovery mission

Families of the victims, police, NZDF personnel and others boarded a White Island Tours vessel in darkness this morning in Whakatāne and headed out towards Whakaari/White Island.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It coincides with the joint police and NZDF operation launching at dawn to recover the eight remaining bodies off the island.

It was a quiet and sombre mood as the people boarded.

The recovery operation will involve air and sea deployments. Eight specialized military personnel are expected to land on the island to recover the bodies.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police say they know where six of them are and hope they have enough time to search for the additional two.