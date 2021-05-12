Victims of Dunedin Countdown stabbing thank Kiwis for 'support and aroha'

The four victims of last week’s attack in Dunedin have given their thanks and gratitude for the support they have been shown by Kiwis over the last week.

A police car blocks an entrance to the Dunedin Central Countdown. Source: Getty

Police say the victims have received messages of support from "both the wider Dunedin community and around New Zealand".

"As they come to terms with what happened and begin to heal both physically and mentally, this support and aroha has been greatly appreciated," police said in a statement today.

Four people were injured in a knife attack last Monday at Dunedin's Cumberland Street Countdown.

The store reopened on Friday, but with shorter trading hours for the coming days.