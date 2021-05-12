TODAY |

Victims of Dunedin Countdown stabbing thank Kiwis for 'support and aroha'

Source:  1 NEWS

The four victims of last week’s attack in Dunedin have given their thanks and gratitude for the support they have been shown by Kiwis over the last week.

A police car blocks an entrance to the Dunedin Central Countdown. Source: Getty

Police say the victims have received messages of support from "both the wider Dunedin community and around New Zealand".

"As they come to terms with what happened and begin to heal both physically and mentally, this support and aroha has been greatly appreciated," police said in a statement today.

Four people were injured in a knife attack last Monday at Dunedin's Cumberland Street Countdown.

The store reopened on Friday, but with shorter trading hours for the coming days.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man has leg amputated after 'incomplete' assessment by paramedic
2
Auckland man facing $315,000 bill after house built in wrong place
3
Diver who died off Mahia's coast named by police
4
At 111, Australia's oldest-ever man has surprising food advice for staying healthy
5
Government announces 'once-in-a generation reset' of immigration system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ardern to take low-key approach to enticing Aussie tourism during Morrison visit — ‘Kumara doesn't sing of its sweetness’

Annual migrant arrivals and departures drop to lowest since 1986 and 1969

Woman, 26, becomes fourth person to be charged over last year’s Trelise Cooper heist

'So I raped you.' Facebook message renews fight for justice in US