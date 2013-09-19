 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Victims of burglaries where home has been rented out online may not be covered

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Victims of burgled homes, rented out through online booking sites, may not be eligible for compensation.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said six properties in Christchurch were burgled this week, after the guests used stolen credit cards to book their accomodation.

Christchurch tactical crime Detective Sergeant Colin Baillie said after offenders gained access a home, they proceeded to rob it.

"[They] are booking properties through these sites using stolen credit cards, turning up and stripping them bare, taking everything from lounge suites and bedding to whiteware," he said.

A Police spokesperson would not confirm which company or booking site had been used, but said Police would be contacting them about the problem.

They said victims would need to contact their insurer with regards to compensation.

However, Insurance Council chief executive Tim Grafton said insurance would not cover theft, if the thief had been let in to the house.

"Under any insurance policy, if you let people into your home and they rob it then you don't have any comeback on insurance. Letting a thief into your home voluntarily, does not enable you to make a claim against theft."

A spokesperson for Airbnb said they had not had any reports of this happening through their site.

They did not confirm if property owners would be eligible for compensation through its 'Host Protection' policy, which does cover for damages.

Mr Grafton said generally unintentional damage by guests was covered by insurance, but home-owners still needed to be cautious.

"If you're regularly renting out part of your home, or a property that you own, and there's accidental damage and you haven't told your insurer that is what you are undertaking then there is a possibility your claim may not be accepted and you might have to pursue the [booking company's] guarantee for payment."

He said another pitfall people needed to be aware of, if renting their home out through a booking website, was it would no longer qualify for any Earthquake Commission (EQC) compensation.

"If there was a natural disaster and EQC determined that the property was being used for commercial purposes then cover may not apply as EQC is there for resident's losses not commercial losses."

"There may be people who have a second property and are renting it out on Airbnb for example, and they never live in it but they're using that property for commercial purposes pretty much 365 days of the year - EQC could treat that as a commercial venture."

He said landlord insurance could be an option.

Police enquiries into the Christchurch burglaries are ongoing, and it is unclear if the bulglaries are linked.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Ava Seumanufagai had to make an embarrassing 100 metre trudge in his side's 22-14 loss last night.

Watch: New Zealander has absolute shocker for Sharks, runs to wrong end of the field during NRL game

00:58
2
Street is due to welcome her third baby, this one via surrogate, in August.

'A little bit sad' - Toni Street responds on air to backlash over the six month’s maternity leave she’s likely to take

3
A large cargo container ship out to sea.

Ship loses 80 containers off NSW coast in wild weather

4

Victims of burglaries where home has been rented out online may not be covered

00:15
5
Some fancy hands and a dash of speed saw the Highlanders home in their 30-14 win.

Watch: Waisake Naholo leaves Hurricanes defence in his wake with untouchable pace to score

00:22
President Donald Trump announced that his historic summit with Kim Jong Un is set for June 12 in Singapore.

Donald Trump announces that historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on

President tells the media "you'll be in Singapore on June 12".


01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 