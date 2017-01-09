 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Victim of vicious attack dies over a year after beating outside Denny's restaurant

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have confirmed that the victim of a vicious assault outside a Denny's restaurant in South Auckland over a year ago has died, though his attacker won't be charged.

George Siaosi was farewelled at the weekend following his death early in the new year, having never made a full recovery after being struck in the early hours of September 26, 2015.

George Siaosi

Source: Facebook

The then-36-year-old was beaten outside Denny's in Manukau by a group of six men after an earlier altercation at a nearby bar.

Police said at the time "This macho bull***t has to stop".

Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum said tonight that Counties Manukau Police staff were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Siaosi. 

"Our staff spent a lot of time with George's wider family during our investigation and our deepest sympathies are with them during this difficult time," Mr Lendrum said.

"No further criminal proceedings can be brought in relation to this incident," he added. 

Police have told 1 NEWS that because a man has already been before the courts over the incident at the time Mr Siaosi was alive, and was sentenced to home detention, he cannot be charged again.

Denny's Area Manager Pankaj Banja says his restaurant manager found the injured man on the steps covered in blood.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

00:27
Denny's Area Manager Pankaj Banja says his restaurant manager found the injured man on the steps covered in blood.

'This macho bull***t has to stop' - cop slams king-hit culture
Denny's restaurant in Manukau

Teen arrested for attack outside South Auckland Denny's

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Close to 70 firefighters have been called to fight a blaze in a West Auckland factory.

Almost 70 firefighters tackle factory blaze in West Auckland

2

'It could have blown up' - Shortland Street star helps rescue man trapped in blazing car

00:12
3
The actors are all friends, but this reaction to the La La Land actor's win was certainly one out of the bag.

Watch: Actors Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield lock lips in crowd as Ryan Gosling wins Golden Globe

02:08
4
Streep delivered an emotional critique of Donald Trump's treatment of a disabled journalist.

Golden night for La La Land at the Globes – but Meryl Streep delivers the standout moment

5

Victim of vicious attack dies over a year after beating outside Denny's restaurant

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.

00:52
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

The Prime Minister says the decision of the marae's committee not to let him speak is disrespectful.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ