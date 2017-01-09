Victim of vicious attack dies over a year after beating outside Denny's restaurant

Police have confirmed that the victim of a vicious assault outside a Denny's restaurant in South Auckland over a year ago has died, though his attacker won't be charged.

George Siaosi was farewelled at the weekend following his death early in the new year, having never made a full recovery after being struck in the early hours of September 26, 2015.

George Siaosi Source: Facebook

The then-36-year-old was beaten outside Denny's in Manukau by a group of six men after an earlier altercation at a nearby bar.

Police said at the time "This macho bull***t has to stop".

Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum said tonight that Counties Manukau Police staff were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Siaosi.

"Our staff spent a lot of time with George's wider family during our investigation and our deepest sympathies are with them during this difficult time," Mr Lendrum said.

"No further criminal proceedings can be brought in relation to this incident," he added.