Victim Support welcome police boost, want equal investment in victims

Additional funding for police and the justice sector is welcome news, the Victim Support service says.

But it has to be matched with investment in victims as well as offenders, chief executive Kevin Tso says.

Prime Minister Bill English has announced a $503 million Safer Communities programme that will deliver an extra 1125 more police over the next four years, including 880 sworn officers.

Mr Tso said victims would feel safer in their homes and receive a better, more responsive service with more police on the beat.

"However, it's an unfortunate reality that no matter how well we enforce the law, there will always be some people who find themselves victims of crime," he said.

"When that happens, they'll rely on services like Victim Support to participate in the justice system and piece their lives back together."

Mr Tso said the best way to support victims was to prevent a crime from happening in the first place.

"That's why we value our partnership with New Zealand Police so highly, and why we welcome the additional resources set to be invested in police and offender rehabilitation."

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett says the government wants to attend 98 per cent of home burglaries within 48 hours from the current 86 per cent.