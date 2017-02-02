 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Victim Support welcome police boost, want equal investment in victims

share

Source:

NZN

Additional funding for police and the justice sector is welcome news, the Victim Support service says.

But it has to be matched with investment in victims as well as offenders, chief executive Kevin Tso says.

Prime Minister Bill English has announced a $503 million Safer Communities programme that will deliver an extra 1125 more police over the next four years, including 880 sworn officers.

Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Tso said victims would feel safer in their homes and receive a better, more responsive service with more police on the beat.

"However, it's an unfortunate reality that no matter how well we enforce the law, there will always be some people who find themselves victims of crime," he said.

"When that happens, they'll rely on services like Victim Support to participate in the justice system and piece their lives back together."

Mr Tso said the best way to support victims was to prevent a crime from happening in the first place.

"That's why we value our partnership with New Zealand Police so highly, and why we welcome the additional resources set to be invested in police and offender rehabilitation."

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett says the government wants to attend 98 per cent of home burglaries within 48 hours from the current 86 per cent.

It also wants to seize $400m of cash and assets from gangs and organised crime, up from $230m.

Related

Politics

Crime and Justice

03:09
Bill English opened up during his State of the Nation speech, telling the public just who he was.

Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann
00:38
The Prime Minister is expected to veer away from Trump and keep things local.

Corin Dann: Bill English's State of Nation Speech should focus on housing

00:59
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

'We are prepared to invest' - Bill English announces huge boost to police numbers
03:02
Help could be on the way for Hawke's Bay after PM Bill English today announced more police officers for regional areas.

'They never seem to be around when you need them' - promised boost to police numbers welcomed

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

02:07
2
The wait was worth it for the thousands in Wellington.

'Not even the rain could stop you!' - Guns N' Roses buzzing after Wellington concert

3
Paua found in massive Auckland bust

'Unfortunately, the paua were all dead' - junior fisheries officers make biggest Auckland bust in decade

00:33
4
Huhana Hickeys says people may be forced to illegally access cannabis products unless the government makes it cheaper and easier for New Zealanders to get pain relief.

MS patient blames 'bureaucracy' for having to wait five months for medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to

00:30
5
White House Spokesman Sean Spicer suggests Trump will allow the deal with Australia about refugee resettlement to go forward.

'Haha! Depends on your definition of cordial' - Aussie PM amused at interest in his chat with Trump, but remains coy


03:09
Bill English opened up during his State of the Nation speech, telling the public just who he was.

Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann

"It wasn't a bad speech, it wasn't brilliant. It was solid."

01:56
Walker was joined by fellow Olympian Eddie Dawkins as she looks to master a new discipline.

'It's been really enjoyable' - Sarah Walker targeting Commonwealth Games switch

The BMX silver medallist is targeting a place as an indoor sprint cyclist.

03:02
Help could be on the way for Hawke's Bay after PM Bill English today announced more police officers for regional areas.

'They never seem to be around when you need them' - promised boost to police numbers welcomed

Bill English used a major election year speech to give a boost to law and order.

01:26
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Front brings good dose of rain to parched areas of the North Island

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:31
Rumours are swirling that Jackson, a Maori Party member, could take a high place on the Labour list at this year's election.

'Willie Jackson would have plenty to offer Labour' - Andrew Little admits speaking with broadcaster

Is Willie J eyeing a return to politics with Labour?



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ