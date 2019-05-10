Victim Support to make third lump sum payment to Christchurch mosque victims next week

The charity Victim Support says a third lump sum payment will be made over the coming week from its Christchurch Shooting Victims’ Fund appeal.

The money will go to the bereaved families, physically injured victims and others present at the mosque attacks.

Fifty-one people were killed and 49 injured after a gunman stormed the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15

More than $10.5 million was raised by Victim Support through Givealittle, but some victims and donors have been frustrated that the charity is still holding onto some of the money.

“Today, I am seeking to dispel any uncertainty or angst around the funds raised through our appeal,” Victim Support Chief Executive Kevin Tso said this morning.

“These are extremely complex, unprecedented circumstances, and we have been committing all of our energy and resources to support those affected by the attacks and finalising a plan for funding distribution,” he said.

The third lump sum payment will bring the total distributed to victims to date to $7 million. This has been funded from the $10.5 million pledged to Victim Support through Givealittle, as well as additional pledges from Islamic community organisations and donations received by the charity through other channels.

Donations continue to flow in to help victims of the attacks through Givealittle and directly to the charity, Victim Support said.

A final payment will be made in June once all donations have been received and a final appeal total is known, it said.

A contingency amount of $1 million will be held back from the final payment to ensure that Victim Support can meet commitments to victims’ emergency expenses and provide financial assistance to new victims who are still to come forward, the charity said.

No portion of the funds donated will be used to cover administration expenses and 100 per cent of funds received will go to victims, as committed from the outset of the appeal, it said.

Initial lump sums of $15,000 for the families of each deceased person, including $5,000 from the Ministry of Justice Victim Assistance Scheme, and $5,000 for each physically injured person, were made available as they were referred to Victim Support.

A second payment of $15,000 to the families of each deceased person, and $8,000 for each physically injured person, was made on April 18.

In addition to those payments, over $1 million of additional financial support has been provided since the days following the attacks to cover a wide range of emergency needs, such as food, childcare, funeral expenses and travel for family members, the charity said.

Donations received or any funds remaining after September 30 would be redirected to the Christchurch Foundation’s Our People, Our City Fund for victims’ long-term support.

Victim Support also said it has committed to have its fund administration independently audited.

It said it continues to work closely with the Police, government agencies, the Muslim community and the victims to reach all those directly affected by the attacks.

“We are engaging with Islamic community leaders and victims to talk through the final distribution of funds. Many victims will need ongoing support in the months and years ahead. We’re here to support them through that,” Mr Tso said.