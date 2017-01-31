 

Victim recovering from surgery after being shot in Hamilton

A victim of a shooting incident is recovering from surgery in Waikato Hospital after being shot in a Hamilton suburb on Sunday night. 

Multiple phone calls were made to police after a number of gun shots were heard in the suburb of Fairfield. 

Police say they are looking for Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora over the shooting. 

The 28-year-old is described as 175cm tall and of medium to solid build, who often has a dark beard. 

Police are also seeking any witnesses to Sunday night's shooting. 

