Victim recovering from surgery after being shot in Hamilton

Source:
A victim of a shooting incident is recovering from surgery in Waikato Hospital after being shot in a Hamilton suburb on Sunday night.
Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora
Source: Supplied
Multiple phone calls were made to police after a number of gun shots were heard in the suburb of Fairfield.
Police say they are looking for Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora over the shooting.
The 28-year-old is described as 175cm tall and of medium to solid build, who often has a dark beard.
Police are also seeking any witnesses to Sunday night's shooting.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news