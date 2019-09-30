Victim of Napier assault dies in hospital

The victim of a Napier assault at the start of February has died in hospital.

A file image of a hospital ward. Source: Pexels

Police were called to the assault along Clark Ave in Pirimai just after 11am on Monday, February 1.

Today, police announced the victim, a man, died in hospital yesterday.

A 48-year-old woman had previously been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault.