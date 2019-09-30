TODAY |

Victim of Napier assault dies in hospital

The victim of a Napier assault at the start of February has died in hospital.

Police were called to the assault along Clark Ave in Pirimai just after 11am on Monday, February 1.

Today, police announced the victim, a man, died in hospital yesterday.

A 48-year-old woman had previously been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault.

Investigators will now conduct further inquiries to determine what, if any, further charges will be filed.

