Victim impact statements set to finish today in Christchurch mosque gunman's sentencing

The Christchurch mosque attacker's sentencing inches closer towards an end, with victim impact statements at the Christchurch High Court expected to wrap up today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The hearing began on Monday, and heads into its third day today.

Brenton Tarrant, 29, is being sentenced on 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder, and one terror charge, following the attacks at Christchurch’s Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in March 2019.

read more Applause rings out in court as shooting survivor faces down Christchurch terrorist

Dozens of harrowing victim impact statements have been heard in the courtroom already, outlining the horrifying impact of his attacks - with 66 being read in total.

READ MORE Christchurch mosque shooter sniggers as victim reads out his impact statement

The statements are being heard in person, through a recording or by a support person.

Another 12 statements will be read out by victims in court today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The judge is expected to hand down the shooter's sentence tomorrow.