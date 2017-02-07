 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Vibrancy and diversity of craft beer' in NZ celebrated

share

Source:

NZN

Panhead's Supercharger American pale ale has taken out top spot in the inaugural GABS 100 Hottest Kiwi Craft Beers list.

Panhead's Supercharger American pale Ale has been voted NZ's best craft beer in a pole run by the Great Australasian Beer SpectTAPular festival.

Panhead's Supercharger American pale Ale has been voted NZ's best craft beer in a pole run by the Great Australasian Beer SpectTAPular festival.

Source: Twitter: Panhead Custom Ales

It edged out Epic Brewing's double IPA Hop Zombie, while Garage Project's Pernicious Weed double IPA took third place.

GABS, the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular beer and food festival, began its poll of Australian craft beers nine years ago.

Co-founder Steve Jeffares says more votes were received in the first New Zealand voting, which involved 550 individual beers, than in the four first years of the Australian edition.

"It really demonstrates the vibrancy and diversity of craft beer in the Kiwi industry."

Related

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:46
1
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

00:38
2
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Watch: How high-flying Gaga faked the biggest moment of the Super Bowl halftime show

00:31
3
Asha Abdille stabbed two pilots on board an Air NZ flight from Blenheim to Christchurch in February 2008.

New Zealand's only convicted hijacker's sentence expires today and she's threatening to do it again

01:41
4
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

01:44
5
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.

00:27
Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.

Flashback: Joost van der Westhuizen throws crucial pass for match-winning drop kick in THAT infamous 95 World Cup final

Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

'I just don't think we want a parliament full of 20 and 30 year olds' - political commentator on fresher-faced Green Party

Bryce Edwards said government needs diversity.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ