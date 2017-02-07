'Vibrancy and diversity of craft beer' in NZ celebrated

Panhead's Supercharger American pale ale has taken out top spot in the inaugural GABS 100 Hottest Kiwi Craft Beers list.

It edged out Epic Brewing's double IPA Hop Zombie, while Garage Project's Pernicious Weed double IPA took third place.

GABS, the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular beer and food festival, began its poll of Australian craft beers nine years ago.

Co-founder Steve Jeffares says more votes were received in the first New Zealand voting, which involved 550 individual beers, than in the four first years of the Australian edition.