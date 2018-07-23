 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Viagogo in the spotlight again after Kiwi woman sold P!nk concert tickets with same name as the company's former vice president

share
Anna Burns-Francis

Anna Burns-Francis 

Fair Go Reporter

Secondhand ticket seller Viagogo's in the spotlight again after tickets were sold with the same name as the company's former vice president.

The tickets, to a P!nk concert in Auckland this September, were issued to Whanganui woman Effy O'Neil.

Many New Zealanders have been left out of pocket.
Source: Fair Go

When she received them, she noticed the name on the ticket was an "Alexander Levenson".

A search by Fair Go couldn't find any record of a person by the name of "Alexander Levenson" in New Zealand.

But there is one Alexander Levenson who has been involved with Viagogo in the past – the company's former vice president of its Australasian division, now living in New York.

That Mr Levenson didn't reply to phone calls, emails or direct messages sent by Fair Go in an attempt to find out if he had booked tickets to a P!nk concert in Auckland, in September.

A documentary shown in the United Kingdom in 2012 revealed Viagogo used credit cards in the name of company employees to make multiple purchases of tickets directly from primary sellers such as Ticketmaster.

The company didn't respond to Fair Go's query as to how Mr Levenson's name could have ended up on the P!nk tickets issued to Ms O'Neil.

And Ticketmaster didn't reply to emails requesting information about how the company prevents secondary sellers like Viagogo from purchasing tickets directly.

The Commerce Commission is still investigating Viagogo, after receiving more than 400 complaints about its business practice in New Zealand.

The company has been accused of charging undisclosed fees, pressure-selling tactics, and exorbitant mark ups on the face value of event tickets in New Zealand.

Related

Business

Anna Burns-Francis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

2
Te Uru Rākau name of re-launched forestry service

Foresty industry told to grow, instead of cut trees for profit

00:48
3
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

4

Commissoner appointed to address financial problems at Auckland's Unitec

5
The popular fruit is being stolen from orchards and sold on Facebook and to businesses.

'Bloody mongrels' - Around $100k worth of avocados stolen from Far North farm

00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

New Zealand's men's and women's sides defended their Rugby World Cup Sevens titles with victory in San Francisco.

00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.