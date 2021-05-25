Veteran mountaineer wants people venturing into great outdoors to be better prepared

An experienced mountaineer wants Kiwis venturing into the great outdoors to be better prepared, after spotting two ill-equipped adventure-seekers climbing Mount Taranaki a week after two people died climbing it.

Lindsay Maindonald​ said the day the rahui on the mountain was lifted two weeks ago, after it took the lives of experienced mountaineers Peter Kirkwood and Richard Phillips, he spotted a man and a woman “high up” on Fantham's Peak.

They were on the descent when he spotted them 1962 metres above sea level, and they’d been “right to the top without the right gear on”, Maindonald told Seven Sharp.

He said it “annoyed” him because he had friends who had been involved in search and rescue.

Every time they had to go out to find someone, they put their lives at risk, he said.

Maindonald is a rescuer himself. Last year, he had to rescue a pair of tourists on Mount Tarakani with his longjohns.

Maindonald and fellow veteran mountaineer Dave Sattler found the couple frozen by fear 2000 metres above sea level and out of their depth.

As Kiwis are being urged to try new things, Maindonald warns people who underestimated the outdoors are putting themselves at risk.

He urged people to pack a thermal layer, a spare pair if possible, a raincoat, and tramping boots.