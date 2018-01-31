Veteran journalist Pat Booth dies in Auckland aged 87

Source:
Veteran journalist Pat Booth has died in a West Auckland rest home at the age of 87.
The investigative reporter, and later Auckland Star editor, was best known for his crusading work on the Mr Asia drug syndicate and the Arthur Allan Thomas miscarriage of justice.
He wrote the book Trial by Ambush as part of the campaign to free Thomas.
Mr Booth was also editor-in-chief at Fairfax suburban newspapers and wrote a weekly column until three years ago.
