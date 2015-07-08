 

Veteran broadcaster Peter Williams confirms he will leave TVNZ at end of 2018

Veteran broadcaster Peter Williams has confirmed he will be leaving TVNZ at the end of next year.

He revealed the news during an interview with the Bay of Plenty Times.

"I've had a pretty good run. Been to quite a few places and done enough stuff," he said.

Widely regarded as one of New Zealand's most popular newsreaders, Williams began as a sports journalist before moving to newsreading.

The clock is wound back to 1998, and some very 90s graphics, for TVNZ’s veteran broadcaster.
Last year, Williams was among the casualties of TVNZ's Breakfast revamps, which also saw Nadine Chalmers-Ross and Rawdon Christie replaced by Jack Tame and Hilary Barry.

"I'm more than happy to sleep through the night and wake up naturally," he said of retirement.

Williams will retire in December 2018, after he celebrates his 65th birthday.

It's Peter's last day on Breakfast, so his colleagues are finding some gems from the archives.
