Vessel seized after recreational fishermen caught with five times legal limit of snapper

A group of fishermen are likely to face prosecution after being found with nearly five times the legal limit of snapper south of Auckland.

Illegal haul of snapper found by MPI during their patrol of Kawakawa Bay in the Firth of Thames. Source: Supplied

Fishery Officers caught the group near Kawakawa Bay in the Firth of Thames while out on patrol yesterday.

The recreational fishers moored inside a mussel farm were found to be in possession of 99 snapper. One was undersize, and officers also found one undersize king fish in their catch.

The limit of daily snapper in this area is seven per person.

“This is a large amount of snapper. The rules are there for a reason – to ensure sustainability of the fishing resources so that everyone can have the opportunity to put kaimoana on the table,” says Ministry of Primary Industries District Team Leader Fish Compliance, Glen Blackwell.

“These fishers had far more than their daily share.”