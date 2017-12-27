'This is a very unfortunate situation' - One-month-old baby mistakenly given methadone by Hawke's Bay pharmacy still in serious condition

The Chairman of the Pharmacy Council has apologised to the family of a Hawke's Bay baby who was given the wrong medication and became very sick, but added, "unfortunately human error does happen".

A one-month-old baby remains in intensive care at Hawke's Bay Hospital after incorrect medication, understood to be methadone, was given at a pharmacy to the baby's family.

Pain killers (file picture). Source: istock.com

The baby was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, the hospital confirmed last night.

Speaking to the NZ Herald, Pharmacy Council boss Mark Bedford said the incident was "a terrible situation".

"I would like to offer my sincerest apologies and thoughts to the family of the child. This is a very unfortunate situation," Mr Bedford said.

"It is very early days, but it is a terrible situation. Unfortunately human error does happen, that is a statement of fact and I am not trying to downplay this at all, but you can be rest assured that there are very robust processes in place.

"It will, in the first instance, be referred to the Health and Disability Commissioner. Following that the HDC can make a number of recommendations and often if that involves a pharmacist, they will then refer it to the Pharmacy Council."

In a statement to 1 NEWS, the hospital said: "The baby is in a serious-but-stable condition, and recovering well. Clinicians are confident the baby will make a full recovery".

"The parents are with the baby, and are grateful for the support and clinical care they have received since arriving at Hawke’s Bay Hospital."