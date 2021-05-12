TODAY |

'Very tough week' — Dunedin Countdown reopens, days after four people stabbed

Source:  1 NEWS

Countdown has thanked the public for its support after a “tough week” following the stabbing incident at its central Dunedin store. 

A police car blocks an entrance to the Dunedin Central Countdown. Source: Getty

The supermarket, where four people were injured on Monday, has reopened but with shorter trading hours for the coming days. 

Three people remain in hospital while the fourth has now been discharged, a Southern DHB spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS. 

On Wednesday, staff returned for the first time in preparation to reopen as the supermarket was blessed by local kaumatua. 

General manager Kiri Hannifin said staff were incredibly thankful for the wave of kind messages that have flooded in. 

“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for our team in Dunedin and across the country,” she said in a statement. 

Around 50 people were there today as the store was blessed, but not everybody was ready to go back just days on from the incident. Source: 1 NEWS

“During a very tough week, this has been very deeply appreciated.” 

Along with shorter hours, extra security has been added at the Cumberland Street store for "peace of mind” and will remain in place for the next few weeks. 

Hannifin is asking customers to treat staff and each other with “kindness and respect” as they gradually return to normal. 

The store’s trading hours are 8am to 9pm. 

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident.

