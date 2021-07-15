'Very scary' - Witnesses recount police fatal shooting of man in Hamilton

Neighbours in the “quiet” Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest are still reeling from last night after a man was shot dead by police.

One neighbour, who lives in an apartment complex nearby and wanted to remain anonymous, likened the sound of the shooting to “fireworks”.

“It kind of sounded like fireworks, around 10-10.30pm last night, I looked out the window and saw police exchanging gunfire where I live,” he told 1 NEWS.

Police had been hunting for a person on firearms-related matters when they were confronted by the armed man on Odonoghue Street.

“A number of shots were exchanged between police and the man. The man received a gunshot wound and died of his injuries at the scene.”

The street remains closed as a scene investigation continues, with residents needing to be escorted to and from the area.

“We have to be walked in and out of the crime scene at the moment. We’ve basically been told to let the police finish their forensic work and come back later,” he said.

Worried about whether there’s damage to his car, the neighbour said they aren’t allowed access to his car until the investigations are finished.

Sue, another resident nearby, told 1 NEWS the shooting had sounded “like a car backfiring” after watching police speed past them.

"The police car parked across the road and we thought, 'aye that's weird'. Then we heard police yelling and shots fired. Oh my god," she said.

"It sounded like backfires of a car, in a distance but it was loud."

She said police were outside all night, as they investigated the area after the shooting took place.

Having lived in the property for 13 years, she said this is the most crime she's seen in the area.

