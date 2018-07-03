 

'Very, very sad' says Nikki Kaye after stepbrother found guilty of first-degree murder over prison attack

MP Nikki Kaye says it is a "very, very sad and very difficult" situation after her stepbrother was found guilty of murder in the US. 

Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.
Ms Kaye said it was "also really important there could be legal considerations and that anything that I say could affect that". 

Clinton Thinn, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder in California. He was found guilty of killing his cellmate Lyle Woodward in 2016 by strangling him with a shirt. 

He argued he was defending himself. 

Thinn was in prison for an attempted bank robbery when the fatal attack took place. 

"It's difficult. It's really tough," Ms Kaye said today. 

"From my perspective it's very, very sad and very difficult for all of the families that are affected by this."

