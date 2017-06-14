'A very morbid scene' - one dead in Queenstown car fire following reports of explosion

Fire investigators will this morning return to the burnt out vehicle where a person died last night in Queenstown.

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to the incident following reports of an explosion at Jardine Park in Kelvin Heights just after 9pm.

1 NEWS was told by a witness it was a "very morbid scene".

The area is cordoned off and was guarded overnight.

Police said in a release this morning that a scene examination will take place today and that it is too early to speculate on how the fire started.

They said more information will be released later today.