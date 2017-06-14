 

'A very morbid scene' - one dead in Queenstown car fire following reports of explosion

Fire investigators will this morning return to the burnt out vehicle where a person died last night in Queenstown.

There had been reports of an explosion at Jardin Park in Kelvin Heights.
Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to the incident following reports of an explosion at Jardine Park in Kelvin Heights just after 9pm.

1 NEWS was told by a witness it was a "very morbid scene".

The area is cordoned off and was guarded overnight.

Police said in a release this morning that a scene examination will take place today and that it is too early to speculate on how the fire started.

They said more information will be released later today.

The dead person has not been identified. 

