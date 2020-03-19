TODAY |

'Very lucky to be surrounded by kindness' - Jacinda Ardern thanks family for help during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

In a heart warming post on Instagram and Facebook this morning Jacinda Ardern posted a photo of tea in a keep cup and a full lunch box her mum had dropped off at her door.

The Prime Minister, who's the MP for Mt Albert in Auckland, has chosen to spend the lockdown at her Wellington residence.

"Left before anyone in my house was up this morning - at least so I thought," she wrote in the post.

"Turns out mum had got up and packed breakfast and a cup of tea for me and left it outside my door. And when it’s not mum making tea, it’s Clarke. I am very lucky to be surrounded by kindness," the post read. 

Her Instagram post received over 2,000 comments. 

"That fills my heart. So pleased they are helping to look after you during this stressful and hectic time," one person commented.

