'Very good uptake' at country's first iwi-led Covid-19 vaccination centre

New Zealand's first iwi-led Covid-19 vaccination centre has been receiving "very good uptake" in its first few days.

The centre in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland officially opens its doors this morning, but Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust's Tama Davis this morning said they had a soft opening on Wednesday.

The centre, located in St Johns, joins the other dedicated vaccination centres available for public appointments.

It will start today with a karakia, and is set up with a child area so that whānau can come in together, Davis said.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and its social development arm, Whai Maia, have worked with the Auckland District Health Board to provide the facility as part of their commitment to the vaccination response.

The hapū has provided a range of resources to make the centre happen including providing the majority of the 40 staff at the clinic.

They also donated time to the refit required to make the facility fit for purpose and have and have an advertising campaign urging people to get vaccinated.

"Since last week we've had a very good uptake through our hapū membership," Davis said.

"In particular our kaumātua wanting to be that first barrier of protection for our community, and it's also a way of building our collective responsibility to one-another and making sure we as a community are doing everything that we can for the wider Tāmaki Makaurau to combat this unfortunate Covid that's rampaging around the globe at the moment."