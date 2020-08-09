'Very fresh produce here' - Jacinda Ardern jokes after swiping away wasp at farmers market

Even a pesky wasp was no match for Labour leader Jacinda Ardern today as it attempted to interrupt media questions at an Auckland farmers market today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Ardern was out on the campaign trail at Grey Lynn farmers' market this morning - a place where she says she's a regular, "buying my eggs and my bread".

After being asked a question about New Zealand reaching the milestone of 100 days without Covid-19 community transmission, the wasp - and a keen Labour supporter who was ready to step in to help Ms Ardern - briefly took the limelight.

But the episode was short-lived, with the insect being swiped away before Ms Ardern quipped, "very fresh produce here".

She continued her response amid a chorus of laughter after the incident, saying the milestone was significant but did not "lessen any of the risk".