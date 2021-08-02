'Very emotional' - Ardern reflects on ifoga at dawn raids apology

Before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered the Government’s "formal and unreserved apology" to Pasifika communities for the dawn raids of the 1970s, she was completely cloaked in a traditional mat.

As part of yesterday’s ceremony at the Auckland Town Hall, several members of the Pacific community and Ardern's ministers and MPs took part in a modified version of ifoga.

The Samoan ceremony signals the asking or receiving of forgiveness.

“The mat, when it was over me, there was no-one in front of me,” Ardern explained on Breakfast this morning.

“I knew the mat was to be lifted off by those who had experienced the dawn raids or were impacted by them.

“So, when it was lifted and I saw them and immediately they grabbed me, embraced me, and said thank you, that was very emotional.”

After acknowledging past wrongs, Ardern also detailed several measures to help pave “a new beginning for Pacific peoples in New Zealand”.

These include $2.1 million in scholarships for Pacific communities and resources for schools and kura who choose to teach the history of the dawn raids.



While the Government’s apology was welcomed by members of the Pacific community yesterday, many are calling for more to be done, including an option for amnesty for current Pasifika overstayers.

Immigration issues were mentioned in multiple speeches yesterday and were met with claps from the audience every time it was referenced.

Ardern said the issue of immigration was raised “many times” as the Government was preparing to make the apology.

“I asked the question at the time we were working through the apology: How many would have been affected by the dawn raids at that time would have family members who still had unstable or unregularised status.”

It was decided that because the Labour-led Government in 2005 had undergone a regularisation process for overstayers, many in that category weren’t in the category anymore, Ardern said.

She said the Government was undergoing a broader immigration overhaul.

“Our view was that we needed to roll any question over regularisation into a wider consideration rather than something one-off,” Ardern said.