'Very disappointing' - Primary school principal urges drivers to slow down after sting finds 1 in 5 speeding outside gate

The principal of a Masterton school where a recent police sting caught 238 out of 1064 passing vehicles speeding within three hours says he is disappointed - but not surprised.

Police yesterday urged people to slow down around schools after the sting outside Solway Primary School on Ngaumutara Road during the morning drop-off period.

More than one in five cars were breaking the speed limit.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, principal Mark Bridges said he was "really disappointed" - but that is was not surprising.

"This is a bypass road so we have a lot of commercial traffic - I'm guessing more than half of that traffic would be commercial," he said.

"The police have been absolutely fantastic - we would have police presence with us on the cross at least once a week.

"It's not a police problem - it's a driver problem.

"We've got all the rules and regulations in place but at the end of the day it comes down to those drivers actually being aware of the children and actually slowing down."

Mr Bridges said they would ideally like a zebra crossing outside the school, but also that zebra crossings can sometimes give a false sense of security to kids, and the onus is on drivers.