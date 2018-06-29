'Very disappointing' - Masterton principal urges motorists to slow down after police sting outside school

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
LIVE: Four people reported dead in US shooting at offices of Maryland newspaper, shooter in custody
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Paid parental leave will further increase in 2020 to 26 weeks.
Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.
A reporter at the the Capital Gazette newspaper said a gunman shot through the glass door and opened fire at workers.
Domestic and regional flights are being affected by heavy fog this morning, with passengers urged to check their travel details.
Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ