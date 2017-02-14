'Very dangerous situation' – Port Hills fires continue to cause concern

Fire crews, including 11 helicopters, are continuing to battle two fires on Christchurch's Port Hills this morning.

An Incident Control Centre had been set up in Rolleston, as 11 helicopter crews were back in the air at first light.

Flames from the two blazes – one in Lansdowne on Early Valley Road and the other off Summit Road near the Sign of the Kiwi – were visible from throughout the city overnight, and left the hills covered in thick black smoke this morning.

Civil Defence said about 20 houses on Early Valley Road and four on Summit Road were evacuated overnight, with Tai Tapu School opened as an evacuation centre.

A total fire ban has been in place across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula since Saturday after authorities deemed the fire risk too high.

Christchurch City Council Principal Rural Fire Officer Darrin Woods declared the ban saying it would remain in force until the fire risk lessened.

"While the Port Hills and some other parts of the city appear very brown there is still a deceptive tinge of green across the area," Mr Woods said.

"However, the amount of fuel available to burn is substantial and any ignitions under warm windy conditions are likely to be successful and sustained."

"Imposing the prohibition is a proactive measure to try and reduce the risk of unwanted and potentially damaging fires," Mr Woods said last week.

During the prohibition the lighting of all fires in the open air is banned, including barbecues and other such devices which use or contain solid fuels. Gas fuelled barbecues and gas cookers can still be used.

Christchurch Adventure Park Communications Director Anne Newman said the mountain bike park would remain closed today with the fire uncontrolled near the Adventure Park's boundary.

The Christchurch Transport Operations Centre (CTOC) has released a list of closed roads and urged residents to respect the closures as emergency services battle the blazes.

Road closures are:

• Dyers Pass Rd is closed between Hackthorne Rd to Governors Bay Rd. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternate route

• Summit Rd is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

• Old Tai Tapu Rd is closed between Osterholts Rd and SH75

• Early Valley Rd is closed