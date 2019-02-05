TODAY |

'Very dangerous' scrub fire burning under power lines in Lower Hutt

A large scrub fire is burning in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says it's burning in gorse, beneath high-tension powerlines.

It’s been described as by a FENZ spokesperson as a “very dangerous situation”, with firefighters contacting power officials for the best way moving forward.

The fire is on the hill between Reynolds Bach Drive and Kingsley Street, which includes the Kingsley Loop Walk.

No properties are being evacuated and there are no injuries at this stage.

Five fire engines are in attendance with other support vehicles.
 

A Fire and Emergency NZ engine. Source: Supplied
