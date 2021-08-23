Verrall unaware of any new Covid-19 community cases overnight

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says she hasn't been called to be updated with any Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand overnight.

Ayesha Verrall. Source: Breakfast

However any new Covid-19 cases that have been recorded since 1pm Sunday, will be announced at 1pm Monday.

Her comments on Breakfast on Monday come after 83 new cases Sunday brought the total in this Delta outbreak to 511.

Of the total cases, 496 are in Auckland and 15 are in Wellington.

There are 34 Covid-19 cases in hospital, with two in intensive care.

Amid the Delta outbreak, the whole country is currently in Alert Level 4.

But the country, bar Auckland and Northland, will move down to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm Tuesday.

The fate of Auckland and Northland's alert levels is being determined by Cabinet later today.