Verrall anticipating more Covid-19 community cases today

Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall says she's anticipating more Covid-19 community cases today given numbers over the previous days, however she couldn't say if there were any new cases overnight.

On Sunday 21 new community cases were announced, as well as 21 on Saturday, and 11 new cases each for Thursday and Friday.

The country will be updated at 4pm today on whether New Zealand will stay at Covid-19 Alert Level 4 post-Tuesday night, or if there will be any changes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday that the entire country would remain at Alert Level 4 until at least Tuesday, August 24 11.59pm - in line with Auckland and the Coromandel. She said this would be reviewed on Monday.

New Zealand went into Alert Level 4 at 11.59pm on August 17, initially for at least a week for Auckland and the Coromandel and three-days for the rest of the country.

Ayesha Verrall.



