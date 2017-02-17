 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


'The venom was coming into my eyes' - Kiwi war veteran takes bid for compensation to high court after snake bite 50 years ago

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A war veteran who was bitten by a snake more than 50 years ago in Malaysia is heading to court in a bid for compensation from the government. 

Patrick Edwards is asking for his pension to be backdated to when his eyesight started failing.
Source: 1 NEWS

Patrick Edwards is asking for his pension to be backdated to when his eyesight started failing.

He served in the jungles of Malaysia 50 years ago, during the Malaysian emergency, and said he was attacked by a snake while out on patrol, a moment that changed his life forever.

"I look down, and there it was, a bloody snake, with its mouth wide and tongue in and out, the venom was coming into my eyes," said Mr Edwards.

In 1965, he was a civilian and business owner and began to notice his eyesight failing.

"Really devastating, I literally saw the progress of my father losing his sight," said his daughter, Aneta Edwards.  

Mr Edwards first applied for a war pension in 1966 on the basis he was going blind as a result of the snake venom, but 40 years of rejection followed.

"It's been a hell of a fight," he said.

In 2006 Mr Edwards had a partial win when it was accepted that his blindness was aggravated by military service.

He was awarded a pension backdated to 2004, but he said that date is far too random, so Mr Edwards is asking the High Court to backdate his pension to when his eyesight began to fail in the 1960's.

Veterans Affairs won't comment as the case is before the courts.

"This is a battle about justice," said Ms Edwards.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Firefighter on the Port Hills trying to put out hot spot.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union


01:58
2
Many are still wearing clothes from Wednesday and are desperate to feed their pets.

Cordons backing onto Port Hills lifted, allowing more than a thousand to return to their homes

00:35
3
Due to its large size and isolation from Australia, Zealandia supports the definition of a continent.

New Zealand is a continent: Report explains the idea of 'Zealandia'


00:18
4
The former All Black has reportedly been stopped for drink driving in Paris.

Dan Carter admits to drink-driving: 'No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment'

00:17
5
The opening game is scheduled to start at 7pm at Eden Park.

Eden Park groundcrew battling poor weather to prepare wicket for Black Caps' one-off T20 against Proteas

Firefighter on the Port Hills trying to put out hot spot.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said firefighters were told to "return to stations" when the hills were ablaze.


00:23
The Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Bill English today, and laid a wreath in Arrowtown.

'We both know the cruelty of nature' - Aussie PM reiterates Anzac mateship on NZ visit

Turnbull praised helicopter pilot Steve Askin who died on Tuesday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

02:53

Video: Sunset to darkness - timelapse captures terror and beauty of devastating Port Hills fire

Dru Norriss filmed the fire's transition from smoky filmed daylight to an orange inferno.

01:40
The Acting Defence Minister backtracked on his critical comments saying he “made a dreadful mistake” answering a reporter’s question.

Watch: 'This is not a court of inquiry' - Gerry Brownlee prickly over handling of Christchurch fire disaster

Lianne Dalziel is under fire over the time it took to declare an emergency.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ