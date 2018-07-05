 

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

New Zealand police are warning of a new scam where newspaper advertisements offer to pay £500 ($972.55) per week to anyone willing to have their vehicle wrapped in branding for an energy drink.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The scammers send a cheque of £6500 ($12,645), along with instructions for the recipient to bank it.

The recipient is then told to keep £500 ($972.55) and transfer the remaining amount before the cheque clears to another account to pay for the vehicle wrapping service. The cheque bounces, leaving the recipient out of pocket.

“While we’re not aware of anyone falling for the scam, it has been reported to us,” Stratford public safety team Constable Cameron Hunt says.

He said the ads ran in mid-June, and cheques are starting to arrive from the UK.

Police advise anyone who believes they are a victim of a crime, in person or online, to report the matter to their local police.


