Vehicle sightings sought after crash leaves 17-year-old girl in critical condition

Police are seeking the public's help after a two-car-crash left a 17-year-old girl in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.

SH1 crash south of Balclutha. Source: Supplied

The collision happened on State Highway 1 south of Balclutha around 5pm on Saturday, December 5.

A 17-year-old female remains in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital as a result.

Police want to talk to anyone who witnessed either the crash, or saw the vehicles prior to the crash - a light green-coloured Range Rover travelling north from Clinton and a silver-coloured Toyota Blade heading south from Balclutha.