Vehicle seized as homicide investigation into dairy worker and father of two continues in Rakaia

Police have searched a third property and seized a vehicle as they continue a homicide investigation into the death of Tony Waldron

The 29-year-old dairy farm worker and father of two was found with injuries at a Gardiner's Road property in Rakaia on Wednesday 18 September.

He died at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said police are making good progress and following strong lines of inquiry.

A scene examination at a second Gardiner’s Road property in Rakaia has been completed and the focus of the search has now moved to the Rakaia river bed.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a property in Papanui in Christchurch and a scene examination is underway there.

A vehicle has also been seized and that too will be forensically examined in the coming days.

Police are still asking anyone with information that could assist the inquiry to contact them on 105 or go to the nearest police station.