TODAY |

Vehicle seized as homicide investigation into dairy worker and father of two continues in Rakaia

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Police have searched a third property and seized a vehicle as they continue a homicide investigation into the death of Tony Waldron

The 29-year-old dairy farm worker and father of two was found with injuries at a Gardiner's Road property in Rakaia on Wednesday 18 September. 

He died at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said police are making good progress and following strong lines of inquiry.

A scene examination at a second Gardiner’s Road property in Rakaia has been completed and the focus of the search has now moved to the Rakaia river bed.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a property in Papanui in Christchurch and a scene examination is underway there.

A vehicle has also been seized and that too will be forensically examined in the coming days.

Police are still asking anyone with information that could assist the inquiry to contact them on 105 or go to the nearest police station.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Investigators were seen meticulously combing the property’s grounds. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Watch: Crowd gives Jacinda Ardern rapturous response during 'surprise' appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
Sir John Walker bids farewell to Auckland Council as he battles Parkinson's disease
5
University of Canterbury VC says 'no question will be left unanswered' around student's death at campus residence
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'It's destroyed our community' - Families evicted from Auckland suburb to make way for housing
01:06

Fonterra's financial woes were 'strongly signalled early on', Canterbury farmer says

Former Hawaii police officer pleads guilty after homeless man forced to lick urinal to avoid arrest
03:08

At Gates Foundation event, Ardern calls on other nations to copy NZ's wellbeing Budget