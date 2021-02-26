TODAY |

Vehicle of missing Ashburton man located on West Coast

Police are appealing for any sightings of a missing Ashburton man, not seen since Monday.

Alan Collison Source: NZ Police.

Alan Collison, 43, left his home in a grey Toyota Surf about 6.10am on Monday, February 22. He has not been seen since, police say in a statement.

His vehicle was located along the Heaphy Track, north of Karamea on the West Coast, yesterday.

Police say they and Collison’s family have "concerns for his welfare" and would like to hear from anyone who can help locate him.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, quoting file number 210223/3129.

