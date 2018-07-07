Vehicle involved in fatal Christchurch hit and run located

Christchurch police have located the car that was involved in a fatal hit and run in Christchurch on Thursday morning.

Thirty year old Steffan Pearce-Loe died on Friday night in hospital, after being struck by a car while walking his two dogs across Gayhurst Road in the suburb of Dallington.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said the vehicle involved has been seized under search warrant and will now be forensically examined.