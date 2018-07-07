 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Vehicle involved in fatal Christchurch hit and run located

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Christchurch police have located the car that was involved in a fatal hit and run in Christchurch on Thursday morning.

A thirty year old Christchurch man has died following a hit and run incident while he was walking his dogs with police having a small car part from the vehicle in question but in need of more help,
Source: 1 NEWS

Thirty year old Steffan Pearce-Loe died on Friday night in hospital, after being struck by a car while walking his two dogs across Gayhurst Road in the suburb of Dallington.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said the vehicle involved has been seized under search warrant and will now be forensically examined. 

Police say they are also speaking with the owner of the car, who is helping with enquiries. They say a decision on criminal charges will be made in due course. 

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

One man dead, two people seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton


00:15
2
Croatia will face England in the semi-final after defeating Russia 4-3 from the spot in Sochi.

Croatia beat Russia in thrilling penalty shootout to seal spot in World Cup semi-final

00:20
3
The Kiwi golfer made the youngster's day in West Virginia.

'I was walking back in shock' – Danny Lee makes young fan's day

4
It’s hoped a machine will be able to reduce the amount of fat needed to make the fast food favourites.

Picky eaters choosing 'beige brigade' foods

5

Days of heavy rain, gales expected to hit parts of the country

The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


00:30
The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.