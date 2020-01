Police are responding to reports a vehicle has gone over a bank at the summit of Upper Hutt's Remutaka Hill.

Remutaka Hill Road, in Upper Hutt. Source: NZTA

A life flight helicopter from Wellington and Wellington Free Ambulance were called to the scene.



Police were called at 9.15am, they said.

One patient has been taken to Hutt Hospital via road in moderate condition, Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed to 1 NEWS.