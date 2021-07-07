Vehicle driving wrong way rams police car in Auckland CBD

A woman has been arrested in Auckland after allegedly trying to run someone over, then deliberately ramming into a stationary police car this morning.

A damaged police car in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police inspector Peter Raynes said shortly after 8am, a person reported a vehicle driving the wrong way on Quay Street near Princes Wharf.

He said the vehicle "allegedly tried to run over a member of the public".

Raynes said when police attempted to get the woman out of her vehicle, she has "driven off, done a U-turn and then driven back and deliberately run into the stationary police vehicle".

Police then arrested the woman without incident. She's expected to face charges.

No-one was injured in the incident.

A police car appears to have significant damage to the driver's door.

Quay Street is currently blocked while police clear the scene.