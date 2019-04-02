Vehicle containing firearms crashes after police chase in Auckland

A fleeing driver who crashed after a police chase today was later caught with firearms and ammunition, authorities said.
Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on Botany Road, Counties Manukau Police revealed on Facebook.
Police officers spotted a vehicle in Half Moon Bay driving at excessive speed early this morning, but when they attempted to stop the driver a pursuit began, they reported.
The pursuit was abandoned and the vehicle was later located after it had crashed, the Facebook post says.
"Inside we located a firearm and ammunition," the post says. "Excellent work by our police dog section saw a nearly 90-minute track to Botany Road where the 35-year-old driver was located."