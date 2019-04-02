Vehicle containing firearms crashes after police chase in Auckland

A fleeing driver who crashed after a police chase today was later caught with firearms and ammunition, authorities said.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on Botany Road, Counties Manukau Police revealed on Facebook.

Police officers spotted a vehicle in Half Moon Bay driving at excessive speed early this morning, but when they attempted to stop the driver a pursuit began, they reported.

The pursuit was abandoned and the vehicle was later located after it had crashed, the Facebook post says.