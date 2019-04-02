TODAY |

Vehicle containing firearms crashes after police chase in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

A fleeing driver who crashed after a police chase today was later caught with firearms and ammunition, authorities said.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on Botany Road, Counties Manukau Police revealed on Facebook.

Police officers spotted a vehicle in Half Moon Bay driving at excessive speed early this morning, but when they attempted to stop the driver a pursuit began, they reported.

The pursuit was abandoned and the vehicle was later located after it had crashed, the Facebook post says.

"Inside we located a firearm and ammunition," the post says. "Excellent work by our police dog section saw a nearly 90-minute track to Botany Road where the 35-year-old driver was located."

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Costco
Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
2
Warren Nelson.
Bodies of two missing men, 71 and 21, located today in separate searches - police
3
One orchard saw 1000 avocados stolen, and there are reports the fruit is being on-sold to unsuspecting supermarkets and dairies.
Police warn against buying 'too good to be true' cheap avocados after Bay of Plenty orchard heists
4
Diane Maxwell said the current age of 65 needs to go up.
Raising age for NZ Super a 'no-brainer' - outgoing Retirement Commissioner
5
Police
Man charged over indecent assault under guise of healing people of cancer
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:41
Ditching the New Zealand winter for a warmer climate can have significant environmental impacts.

Top tips for Kiwis wanting to limit harm to the environment while on holiday
Costco

Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
Police

Man charged over indecent assault under guise of healing people of cancer

Auckland teen with Down syndrome and barber shop owner spark an unlikely friendship