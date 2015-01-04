Vegetation fire closes Arthur's Pass highway

A vegetation fire spreading at speed has closed State Highway 73 in Arthur's Pass overnight.

Fire truck Source: 1 NEWS

Fire crews were called to the scene on Mt Horrible after 2am where over 32 hectares of land had gone up in flames.

A Fire Service spokesman told 1 News helicopters have been organised to tackle the blaze at first light.

‘Currently we have five crews on scene managing the fire,’ he said.

A gully of power pylons are at risk of catching fire.

The pylons distribute power to the West Coast.

State Highway 73 has been closed between Cass Field Station and Coralin Station as a precaution.