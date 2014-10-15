Vegetation fire 100m from houses in Mangawhai Heads

A vegetation fire is a mere 100 metres from properties on the Mangawhai Heads in the Kaipara region.

One helicopter is at the scene this morning, launching an offensive air attack on the mostly contained fire.

The spokesperson told 1 NEWS crews are setting up protections for the affected houses.

She says Police were called to organise evacuations. Seven appliances were sent overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified about the fire around 3am Saturday morning, on arrival, the flames were 50m by 50m in size.

Winds are moving the flames "very quickly", a Fire and Emergency spokesperson says.