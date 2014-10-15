TODAY |

Vegetation fire 100m from houses in Mangawhai Heads

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents

A vegetation fire is a mere 100 metres from properties on the Mangawhai Heads in the Kaipara region.

One helicopter is at the scene this morning, launching an offensive air attack on the mostly contained fire.

The spokesperson told 1 NEWS crews are setting up protections for the affected houses.

She says Police were called to organise evacuations. Seven appliances were sent overnight. 

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified about the fire around 3am Saturday morning, on arrival, the flames were 50m by 50m in size.

Winds are moving the flames "very quickly", a Fire and Emergency spokesperson says.


More From
New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two independent sightings of mystery South Island panther within days and 20km of each other
2
Japan's RWC opening in pictures: A colourful display of talent
3
All Blacks get special visitor for captain's run training in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
4
Kiwi and Japanese tradition take centre stage at Rugby World Cup opening ceremony in Tokyo
5
Father grateful for work of Southern DHB's only neurosurgeon who saved son's life after 4m fall
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:45

Timaru council turns thermal technology firearms on rabbits ruining parks

Six 'almost lifeless' puppies found dumped in Taumarunui, SPCA seeks information

Jury hears closing addresses in trial over 'barbaric' Auckland teen death

Tyres on RNZAF Orion burst on landing at Whenuapai Air Force base