 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vegetable prices shoot up in July with lettuce leading the charge at 77 per cent

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Food and Drink

Vegetable prices shot up last month while fruit prices dipped, Statistics NZ revealed today.

Prices for vegetables rose 9.2 per cent last month, with lettuce up 77 per cent, tomatoes up 30 per cent and broccoli up by 24 per cent.

A 500 gram head of lettuce was $5.42 last month, compared with $3.07 in June and $3.30 in July 2017.

"Lettuce prices are now at their highest since the series began, and 2.5 per cent higher than their previous peak in May 2017," Statistics NZ consumer prices manager Geraldine Duoba said.

"July was particularly cold and wet in the North Island where a lot of our lettuce is grown."

After adjusting to seasonal effects, vegetable prices rose 3.6 per cent.

However, fruit prices saw a 7.9 per cent fall - partly due to the rising vegetable costs.

Seasonally cheaper avocados had the largest impact after going down 36 per cent, followed by nectarines and strawberries.

After adjusting for seasonal effects, fruit prices fell 2.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food have been "largely consistent", increasing by 3.2 per cent in the year to July 2018 - the highest annual increase since September 2011.


Rows of leafy green lettuce, curly kale, romaine lettuce, and other varieties of lettuce and vegetables are displyed in cold case in grocery store produce section. Fresh green vegetables are available for sale to customers shopping for healthy food.
Lettuce on supermarket shelf (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Most read story: Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
2

Most popular: 'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win
3

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
4

Samoan nurse charged with manslaughter over baby vaccine deaths
5

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Four people injured, one critically, following three-car crash in South Auckland
01:05
Mr Brash was due to speak at the university, but had his speech cancelled by Jan Thomas.

Don Brash among those nominated for 2019 New Zealander of the Year award
05:02
"Looking forward, it’s about driving growth," Adrian Orr said.

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Novice Māori cheesemaker wins major award with smelly camembert

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga today and overnight

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Hamilton and Waikato
Weather News
Auckland

MetService says wet weather is in store for much of the country this week, with a front moving in from the west this afternoon.

Western and northern areas of the country will receive the first of the rain this afternoon and overnight, and MetService has issued Heavy Rain Watches for Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Nelson and Fiordland.

Auckland should see the worst of the rain between 10pm tonight and about 2am, with a heavy downpours totalling up to 34mm in those hours.

The front will then hit Hamilton and Tauranga between 2am and 4am tomorrow, with heavy downpours expected.

Strong winds are expected across the Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions from Tuesday evening, with speeds approaching severe gale force in exposed places.

For a full forecast for your region, see our weather section here.

Flax plant against stormy day background in Auckland, Sky tower in background.
Stormy day over Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Hamilton and Waikato
Weather News
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Flax plant against stormy day background in Auckland, Sky tower in background.

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga today and overnight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

Northland principal begs for funding to help kids escape P-related suffering - 'Help now or build bigger prisons'

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

A Royal New Zealand Air Force plane performed a forced landing in a field near Ohakea Air Force Base this morning after its engine failed.

There were two RNZAF personnel onboard, a spokesperson said, and neither were injured in the landing.

The plane involved was a T-6 Texas aircraft which the spokesperson said is "maintained and flown by RNZAF for ceremonial and display purposes".

The aircraft reportedly suffered from engine issues and was forced to land short of the runway.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called, but they have since been stood down.

A T-6 Texas aircraft after it crash landed at Ohakea Air Force Base.
A T-6 Texas aircraft after it crash landed at Ohakea Air Force Base. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents