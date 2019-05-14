TODAY |

Vegan pies recalled after milk found in products

Walter and Wild Ltd is recalling all batches of its I Love Pies brand Vegan Pies due to the presence of an undeclared allergen - milk.

Consumers with a milk allergy or intolerance or who are vegan should return the product to this store for a full refund.

The product comes in Vegan Lentil Mince and Cheese, Vegan Spiced Chickpea and Spinach  and Vegan Lentil Mince and Cheese Party Pies 6 pack.

People have taken to Facebook to voice their upset, with several claiming the problem happens too often.

One person commented, "Pissed off, won’t be buying this again, don’t label yourself vegan, you’re obviously not. It makes me wonder how many industries out there are using the ‘vegan’ label to make a profit, where is the regulation, the control, hmmm."

Walter and Wild Ltd is recalling its I Love Pies brand Vegan Pies after finding milk in its products. Source: MPI
