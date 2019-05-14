Vegan pies recalled after milk found in products

Walter and Wild Ltd is recalling all batches of its I Love Pies brand Vegan Pies due to the presence of an undeclared allergen - milk.

Consumers with a milk allergy or intolerance or who are vegan should return the product to this store for a full refund.

The product comes in Vegan Lentil Mince and Cheese, Vegan Spiced Chickpea and Spinach and Vegan Lentil Mince and Cheese Party Pies 6 pack.

People have taken to Facebook to voice their upset, with several claiming the problem happens too often.