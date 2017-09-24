 

'I’ve been there and done that' – Winston Peters dismisses becoming deputy-PM

NZ First leader Winston Peters had no interest in being deputy-PM as part of any coalition partnership when he spoke today.
00:30
1
05:52
2
01:34
3
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Watch: Te Ururoa Flavell's daughter unloads on Labour voters who ousted Maori Party from Parliament in heartfelt Facebook post

4
National Party Leader Bill English greets supporters in Auckland

'We got better, and better' - Bill English to find 'common ground' with Winston as he attempts to cling to power

20:02
5
Winston Peters was at times playful, certainly very jovial as he chided and rebuked reporters for asking reasonable questions at today’s post-election presser

Full interview today: 'I'd be foolish to tell you wouldn't I' - Winston sinks boot into Nats and Labour, won't reveal bottom lines

