Vast majority of Kiwis support lockdowns in case of new community Covid-19 cases — survey

New research from Massey University shows most Kiwis support regional or national lockdowns if there are new community Covid-19 infections in New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

The nationwide survey was conducted by senior lecturer Jagadish Thaker in February and March 2021, with nearly 1100 respondents.

Of those, 94 per cent supported regional lockdowns, with 81 per cent support for national lockdowns should new outbreaks arise.

Thaker credited the New Zealand public’s engagement with official health advice, along with border measures, for halting the pandemic here.

“The prevalence of Covid-19 protective behaviours and support for government measures is indicative of the effectiveness of excellent communication from trusted health experts and government sources,” Thaker says.

“A majority of Kiwis rate that the government communication on Covid-19 as simple, clear, empathetic, kind, trustworthy — key principles of effective public health communication.”

His comments come as the survey found around seven in 10 — or 68 per cent — of people said they wore a mask in public to help protect themselves or others from getting sick.

“This is a sharp increase from the June-July 2020 survey where about half (48 per cent) said they sometimes, often, or always wore a mask when in public spaces,” the study states.